Kogi Guber: Bello’s Chief Of Staff, Pharm. Asuku Picks Nomination Form

Following the opening of sale of forms for Kogi governorship election scheduled to hold in November 2023, the chief of staff to Kogi state Governor, Pharmacist Abdulkareem Asuku Jamiu has picked his Nomination form for guber contest under the platform of the All Progressives Congress APC.

Pharm. Asuku is Nigeria’s Youngest chief of staff who has encouraged youth participation in governance across the country. Over the years, he has touched the lives of many Kogites through youth empowerment, free health care services and Surgeries, free trainings and educational support powered by his empowerment foundation, PAAYEF

