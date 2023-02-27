Kogi Senate: Natasha Akpoti Accused Of Vote Buying (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hee3oB4os6w

The Kogi Central senatorial aspirant of the PDP, Barrister Natasha Akpoti was last night caught on camera rigging the elections.

In a widely circulated video, she was at the collation centre where she was working handy with the electoral officer of Adogo, in Ajaokuta local government saying, “How many units do we have now? You can dash them 50, shebi you rigged it nau”.

In the same attire, she was seen crying on a Facebook live video the next morning at the INEC centre when the commission rejected the rigged results she allegedly manipulated.

Also, the INEC staff working with Natasha disappeared with the BVAS machine and were caught trying to reconfigure the machine to her interest.

The INEC staffs have since been arrested by the police.

In a latest development, Natasha is allegedly inciting violence via her Facebook page after INEC announced her opponent, Engr. Abubakar Ohere as the winner of the Kogi Central senatorial elections.