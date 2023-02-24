Labor Party Announces The End Of Presidential Campaigns At Midnight

The Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, wishes to announce the end of the Presidential campaigns by midnight of Thursday, February 23, 2023 in line with the Electoral Act. /Thread.

We, therefore, wish to advise all Obidient supporters, particularly those wishing to place advertorials of any kind in any media outlets (electronic, print, social media), to note this legal inhibition and be compliant.

Labour Party or the Campaign Council will not be responsible for any such placement, as media houses are advised to note this directive.

We also appreciate and thank all our numerous supporters who contributed immensely in one way or the other to the success of the campaigns to take back Nigeria.

Signed

Akin Osuntokun

Director General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council

https://mobile.twitter.com/valentineozigbo/status/1628837329631584256