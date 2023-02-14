Lady Dies In Abuja Hotel 3 Months After Concluding NYSC (Photos)

Lady Dies In Abuja Hotel Three Months After Concluding NYSC (Photos)

A young lady identified as Promise Ekong from Boki Local Government Area of Cross River state, has died in an Abuja hotel, IGBERETV reports.

It was gathered that Promise, who concluded her one year compulsory NYSC programme in November 2022, died at Stanzel Grand Resort, 5th Avenue, in Gwarimpa.

The cause of her death is still shrouded in controversy as the management of the hotel claims that Promise drowned in their swimming pool while the family of the lady alleges foul play by the police.

