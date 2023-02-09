Lady Turns Down Lover’s Surprise Marriage Proposal In Church (Video)

[url=

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xDpDMRUSIRY][/url]

An embarrassing drama ensued in a church as a young man attempted to surprise his girlfriend with a marriage proposal.

In a short clip seen on social media, the lady was backing the man as she held up a birthday cake given to her, while being flanked by cheering church folks.

Behind her, a man believed to be her boyfriend suddenly went on one knee, holding up a ring. On turning around, the lady stood shell-shocked, then reacted in an unexpected manner.

Unfortunately, she refused to accept and stated that they have only been dating for three months and its too early to start thinking of marriage.

She accused him of embarrassing her but the boyfriend seemed confusion by her reaction, and just as he was trying to process what was happening, she smacked him and plastered the cake on his face.

Source: https://www.withinnigeria.com/gist/2023/02/06/weve-been-together-for-only-3-months-lady-turns-down-lovers-surprise-marriage-proposal-in-church-video/