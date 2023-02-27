Long Distance Marriage: How Do You Cope?

I am an engineer working in Port Harcourt while my wife is a public health worker working in Abuja. May 2023 will make us two years in marriage. We are expecting out First child soonest.
Sometimes i just feel frustrated at the whole thing but then We still have to make ends meet. We have applied for jobs in each others location all to no avail. I am becoming tired of the whole situation especially with the coming of our child. I need meaningful advice on what to do.p

