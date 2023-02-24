LP Seeks Postponement Of Elections In Ondo Over Missing Logo

The Labour Party has called for the postponement of Saturday’s general elections in Ondo State over absence of its logo in the ballot papers.

It said its logo was missing in the ballot papers to be used for elections into Ondo Central Senatorial District and five House of Representative seats.

The House of Representatives seat where its logo were missing were Akoko Southwest/Akoko Southeast, Ondo East/Ondo West, Akure North/Akure South,

Okitipupa/Irele and Ese-Odo/ Ilaje.

Ondo LP Secretary, Abiodun Agbaje, said names of the party’s candidates were sent to INEC but were surprised that the party’s logo was missing from the ballot papers.

“Our representative went to INEC for sorting out for electoral materials to be sent to various wards. LP logo was missing for the Senatorial and House of Representatives where we have candidates. INEC should give us opportunity to participate or postpone the election.

