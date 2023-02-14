Man Repeatedly Rapes 9-Year-Old Girl In His Care In Lagos

Lagos State Govt Arraign Man For Repeatedly Raping 9-Year-Old Girl In His Care Since 2020

The Lagos State Government has arraigned a foster father, Bernard Uzi, for allegedly defiling a 9-year-old girl in his care, IGBERETV reports.

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) in a statement on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, said that police arrested Mr Uzi on February 8 and arraigned him before a magistrate’s court on February 9.

DSVA’s spokesperson, Joke Ladenegan-Ogini, stated that the child had earlier told her school teacher that her father had been having canal knowledge of her.

“The agency received the report of alleged defilement of a nine-year-old girl by Uzi, her guardian. It was reported that the Primary Five pupil confided in her class teacher that her guardian had been having sexual intercourse with her since 2020. The teacher promptly reported to the school authority and the victim was taken to a health facility for medical attention,” she stated.

Mrs Ladenegan-Ogini further said that the result from the medical examination showed that the survivor had indeed been penetrated multiple times. She stressed that the agency had zero tolerance for child and sexual abuse and would help survivors and ensure perpetrators were held accountable for their actions.

https://igberetvnews.com/1438922/lagos-state-govt-arraigns-man-repeatedly-raping-9-year-old-girl-care-since-2020/