Manchester United Vs Crystal Palace 2 – 1 – (Full Time)

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 22, 2023

Manchester United turn their attention back to the Premier League after their recent cup exploits as they welcome Patrick Viera’s Crystal Palace into town this Saturday.

After a midweek 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the second leg of the Carabao Cup, Manchester United sealed a place in the final for a meeting with Newcastle. The mood around Old Trafford is one of genuine excitement to what Erik ten Hag is building since being appointed.

United have not lifted a trophy since Jose Mourinho led them to Europa League glory in 2017 and Ten Hag will be desperate to get his hands on some silverware in his maiden season.

His new philosophy took time to be implemented, but United now look like a real threat. Narrowly losing against league leaders Arsenal shows not just how far they have come since being well beaten by Brighton and Brentford at the start of the season, but also shows that the club has finally turned a corner after the last few years of inconsistency.

They will head into this fixture expecting to take all three points and make it four wins in a row, but will be wary of the visitors’ quality.

Crystal Palace will be hoping that similar quality will be on show, as at the time when they earned a well-deserved point, the last time the sides met. They had Michael Olise to thank on that occasion – his goal-of-the-season contender sent Selhurst Park into a raucous frenzy, thanks to a strike that Palace fans will be talking about for years to come.

The Eagles currently sit 12th and will be looking to head back to South London having caused an upset, by picking up a spoil of the points. They will know that they have to be at their best to get anything out of the game.