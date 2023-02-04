May Edochie’s Lawyer To Sue Instagram User For Adding Judy Austin To Her Family Photo

May Edochie’s Lawyers To Sue Instagram User For Adding Judy Austin Into May’s Photo

May Yul-Edochie has issued a notice of intention to sue an Instagram user for editing a family Christmas photo of her and her kids to include her husband’s new wife Judy Austin, IGBERETV reports.

In December 2022, May shared a photo of her and her kids on Instagram. Instagram user Sarah Chukwukere then took the initial photo and edited it to include her husband Yul Edochie, his new wife Judy Austin, and their son in it.

“Beautiful family As it should”, the Instagram user wrote at the time.

Writing to Sarah Chukwukere, May’s lawyer accused the Instagram user of defamation and harassment.

The legal document filed by May’s lawyer stated that Sarah’s edited photo depicted their client “as part of a polygamous family in which she is a co-wife”, something May has made clear several times that she will not be a party to.

The legal document also stated that on a YouTube channel hosted by Daddy Freeze on December 27, Sarah, who was a guest, made some allegations that May failed in her duties as a wife to Yul and this made him take Judy as a second wife.

“The above utterances and innuendos from you were and are still false and injurious,” May’s lawyers wrote.

They then demanded that Sarah Chukwukere apologises and retracts her defamatory publication.

If she fails to meet the stated demands, May’s attorneys said they will commence a lawsuit against her and they will demand damages of not less than Five Hundred Million Naira.

May also warned in the caption that anyone who exhibits such behaviour in the future will hear from her lawyers.

Her Instagram caption read;

“It is very inconsiderate and demeaning to SMEAR anyone especially someone you barely knew. I’ve always had a PEACEFUL, JOYFUL and LOVING family. I worked tirelessly for several years building a beautiful home while managing several businesses successfully.

It is very evident that some persons have been deliberately and desperately trying to TAINT my reputation and “change the narrative” in order to suit their agenda. This is unacceptable to me.

My passionate legal team will be extremely cheerful to dine with anyone who does not cease and desist from character assassination or defamatory publications in the court of law.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoNfC7CMzb6/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link