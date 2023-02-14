Mercy Aigbe And Husband Enjoy Valentine Vacation In Maldives (Pix)

Mercy Aigbe And Husband Enjoy Valentine Vacation In Maldives (Photos)

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe is celebrating Valentine’s day with her husband, Kazim Adeoti, in Maldives, IGBERETV reports.

The couple is on the Island for to enjoy Valentine’s day celebrations. Photos of the couple enjoying floating breakfast was shared on Mercy’s Instagram page. The photos were captioned;

“Come and Join Me

Floating breakfast Fast was delicious and the experience! My oh my

Off to our next resort in a bit! For Special Valentine Dinner i am sure i will be wowed! Cos this place is beautiful

Spot my luxury scarf from❤️

Omo i no wan come back Naija again oh!

#valgetaway #baecation”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CopAbNAt-cT/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link