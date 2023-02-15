Messi And Neymar Miss Out, Mbappe Shine As Coman Slays PSG Again

Kingsley Coman repeated his 2020 Champions League final heroics as Bayern Munich beat Paris St-Germain in their last 16 first-leg tie.

It was a night to forget for the French giants, as they struggled to find a way into the game until Kylian Mbappe’s introduction after half time and went behind after a goalkeeping error from Gianluigi Donnarumma let Kingsley Coman’s shot in.

Lionel Messi and Neymar whom rate 4 and 3 respectively vastly improved once Kylian Mbappé was on the pitch, but his impact on the game in the preceding hour was negligible

The PSG players acknowledged their poor showing after the game, as Neymar and Messi took the players to the club’s ultras to offer a meek apology and thank them for their support.

Paris Saint Germain will now need to beat Bayern at the Allianz Arena next month if they are to advance in Europe.

Source: https://twitter.com/PSG_English/status/1625614908086960128?t=gHTKqWhViAMpP4CAciEtKQ&s=19