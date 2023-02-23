Missing 300-Level Benue University Female Student Found Dead (Photos)

A 300-level Mass Communication student of the Benue State University, Erekaa Naomi Dooshima, has been reportedly found dead a few days after she went missing.

The student, also known as Affection, was reported missing three days ago and all efforts made to locate her whereabouts proved abortive.

According to a post shared by Benue activist, Ukan Kurugh, a phone, ID card, and blood-stained clothes allegedly belonging to the student were found around Rahama clinic opposite Medical school in Makurdi on Tuesday, February 21.

In an update on Wednesday, February 22, Mr. Kurugh said her corpse has been found and is currently being exhumed by operatives of the Benue State Police Command.

Source: https://www.examfurther.com/2023/02/rrekaa-naomi-dooshima-missing-bsum-300-level-mass-communication-student-found-dead-photos.html