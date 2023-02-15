More Videos And Pictures From PDP Presidential Campaign Rally In Jigawa

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qMAmq4uAC2A

APC… Kasa! Kasa! Kasa!

PDP… Sama! Sama! Sama!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DxM27szYrT0

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8wNIB6mR_OI

