Music When On Hold – The Importance Of Adhering To Islamic Guidelines On Phones

In our weekly review of the book, “The Islamic Etiquettes of Using the Telephone”, we next today review Chapter 11 of the book.

Past review here:

The chapter discusses the use of music when on hold during a phone call. The author notes that using music or singing for entertainment while on hold is not permissible in Islam. Similarly, using Quranic verses or hadiths as hold music is also not permissible as it can lead to a situation that is undesired in Shariah. The author advises waiting in silence until the conversation resumes and emphasizes the importance of adhering to what is most beneficial. This is similar to caller’s tunes!

Lessons from this Chapter

Using music and singing as a form of entertainment when placing someone on hold is considered haram (forbidden) with no distinction.

Using verses from the Quran or dhikr in place of music or singing is also considered impermissible.

Ruling events by using the Quran or ahadith is not possible, and it can lead a person to fall into a situation that is undesired in shari’ah.

Waiting in silence when on hold is the best course of action until the conversation resumes.