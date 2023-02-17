My Experience With Loneliness After Canada Migration

Before I left Canada for Nigeria in 2020, I had heard severally that it was very lonely there for Nigerian immigrants. I didn’t quite understand what people meant exactly when they said this. However, over time I now have a very good understanding of this particular challenge with migration. Here are some of the things I’ve learnt on the way. But first, a little background about me.

I’m an introvert and I like my introversion. It gives me a lot of time to think and to be in my own space which I enjoy a lot. I read, write and love to watch documentaries. Those are the three most important things to me in life. When I lived in Nigeria, I lived a mostly secluded life that didn’t have a lot of people in it. Regardless, it wasn’t boring to me. I went out when I wanted to and took my time for my own activities.

Since being in Canada, my observations have been that it is a lot lonelier here. The reasons are very obvious: there are not a lot of people around me from a culture I’m familiar with (Nigeria), so it’s definitely a lot more difficult to interact with others. That’s one key point. Another is that I don’t really have to go out to purchase things (even groceries), compared to when I was in Nigeria. I can simply order everything I need while sitting in the comfort of my home. Hence, the temptation is to go this way. In addition, I don’t have family around, so I’m mostly by myself. And finally, the few friends I have are often busy, so there’s hardly time to get together.

That’s about it. I think these are some of the challenges Nigerian immigrants face. But the real question is, do I feel lonely?

The honest answer to that is a No. I find that my life is exactly the same way I lived it in Nigeria, only a lot more convenient and comfortable. I can’t trade this for anything. In addition, as an introvert who likes to be by herself anyways, it’s just a lot more enjoyable.

Nevertheless, there are steps I’m planning to take to change a few things. I am now taking more opportunities to actually go out and buy things even if I don’t have to, e.g groceries, clothes, etc. Secondly, I say hello first to strangers and neighbours and get to ask them a few questions. This I wouldn’t have done on the first place. Finally, I downloaded a social media application called clubhouse and have been making new friends in my area using this. As a cautious person, I’m taking baby steps here and not jumping straight into friendships I may not like.

Overall, what do I think of being in Canada as an introvert? I enjoy it. My life and choices are a lot better and I find that I have the time to do much more than I was doing back in Nigeria, not hampered by lack of power or resources.

My advice to others is to gauge their expectations carefully as they come to Canada with or without family. It can be lonely here, but that’s not because Canada itself is lonely. It’s just because you need to dig deep and find yourself in a new country where family is absent and culture is unfamiliar.