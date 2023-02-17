My Girlfriend Doesn’t Want To Get Married To Me Before Traveling Abroad

Myself and my girlfriend have been dating for almost three years that she sometimes stays in my house too. I have always had the intention of traveling abroad but i don’t know how, so last year my girlfriend brought the idea of traveling and how she wants to try US study route and i encouraged her to do so. I also supported her so much with my money by helping her to pay her application fee and TOEFL exam. While doing all these, we had a conversation and she told me that if she is able to get a fully funded offer that we will be going together and I will be going with her as dependent. Now my girlfriend has gotten admission but she is yet to apply for visa and she has changed plans. She does not want me to go with her rather she is advising that I should also use the study route ifi want to travel.

Note : we had the intentions of getting married but right now she doesn’t want us to get marry.