Naira Crunch: I Need N70m In ‘Hard Copy’ For Election Expenses – Doguwa

A House of Representatives Leader Ado Doguwa says the naira crunch will affect the electioneering expenses of politicians, noting that he needs N70m in “hard copy” for the poll.

He made the comment after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Rock villa in Abuja on Thursday in the wake of the Nigerian leader’s directive to the CBN on the naira swap.

“I need to have this N70m in hard copy. That is the position of the law and as I speak to you, I don’t have it,” the House leader said in reference to Section 88(4) of the Electoral Act which caps election expenses for House of Representatives seats at N70,000,000.”

