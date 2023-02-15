The Lagos State Government says it has started the distribution of palliatives to residents of the state to douse the effects of fuel and new naira notes scarcity.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had last week promised to provide palliative measures to cushion the effects of the hardship being experienced by Lagosians due to a lack of currency from the banks.

Speaking at the launch of the distribution exercise, Sanwo-Olu, who was represented the deputy governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, gave out palliatives to the teeming recipients on Tuesday at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa Secretariat in Ikeja.

He said the distribution would be continuous as the government would be reaching out to religious centres, NGOs, and other distribution channels across the state.

The governor explained that the measures became necessary to improve the situation among the vulnerable residents of the state.

He said, “We are doing this to alleviate the pains and sufferings of Lagosians. What’s inside the boxes are various items for the vulnerable society’s consumption.”

Earlier, Commissioner for Women’s Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Mrs Cecilia Dada stated that the state had put together a palliative measure for Lagosians by distributing food to the most vulnerable in society.

Dada stressed that the state government is mindful of the welfare of its people and that the challenges faced by citizens are due to the naira swap and difficulty accessing money.

Source: https://punchng.com/Naira-fuel-crises-Lagos-begins-distribution-of-palliatives