Naira Redesign: Consider Nigerians’ Suffering, Soludo Tells Buhari

The Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has told the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to consider the agony of Nigerians as a result of the naira redesign policy and work out ways to ameliorate their plight.

Soludo said the current hardship was too much and called on the President to obey the ruling of the Supreme Court which declared that the old and new notes should serve as legal tender for now.

The governor spoke during the burial mass of the First Republic Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amechi, in Ukpor, Nnewi South LGA, Anambra State, on Thursday.

He said there was need for Buhari to respect the Supreme Court.

https://punchng.com/new-naira-consider-nigerians-suffering-soludo-tells-buhari/