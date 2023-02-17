Naira Redesign: Parasitic APC Elites Now At War With Buhari – Shehu Sani

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

President Buhari’s cashless policy has set him up against the parasitic ruling elites in his party.His attempt to exorcise money out of politics threatened their interest & hold on to power.Slave trade and vote buying have a lot in common.It’s Time for emancipation.https://twitter.com/ShehuSani/status/1626165978802298881?s=19

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy