Naira Redesign: Parasitic APC Elites Now At War With Buhari – Shehu Sani

President Buhari’s cashless policy has set him up against the parasitic ruling elites in his party.His attempt to exorcise money out of politics threatened their interest & hold on to power.Slave trade and vote buying have a lot in common.It’s Time for emancipation.https://twitter.com/ShehuSani/status/1626165978802298881?s=19
Related Posts
- Oshiomhole Appealing To Nigerians To Avoid Protest Over New Naira Design Policy
- Naira Scarcity: I Bought 40k With 70k, Singer Paul Okoye Cries Out
- Naira Redesign: I Have Met With Banks To Make Old N200 Available – Emefiele
- Peter Obi Leads In Redfield & Wilton Strategies Poll
- How G-5 Governors, Other PDP Leaders Stand On Presidential Choice