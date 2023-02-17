Gridlock along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway has eased off and the road is now free for vehicular movements.

The PUNCH reported on Friday morning that vehicular movements were brought to a stand still after protest erupted at the Mowe-Ibafo end of the expressway in Ogun State.

The youths had taken to the road to protest over the naira scarcity and inability of residents to access the newly redesigned notes.

But checks by our correspondent on Friday afternoon showed that the traffic had eased off and vehicles are moving freely on the expressway.

It was earlier reported that police presence was noticed along the expressway and many vehicles were seen turning back into Lagos in an attempt to escape the traffic and chaos ahead.

A source in Mowe area, who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity, said youths in the area had taken to the road and blocked it in protest and in a video sent to The PUNCH, protesters were seen chanting, “Old naira notes”

Meanwhile, on Thursday the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), in a national broadcast had said the old N500 and N1,000 notes were no longer legal tender in the country, however extending the validity of the old N200 note for 60 days, till April 10, 2023.

https://punchng.com/naira-scarcity-gridlock-eases-off-on-lagos-ibadan-expressway-after-protests/?amp