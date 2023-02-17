Naira Scarcity: I Bought 40k With 70k, Singer Paul Okoye Cries Out

Nigerian music star Paul Okoye of the PSquare music group has lamented about the scarcity of naira notes in the country, IGBERETV reports.

He lamented via his Instastories on Thursday.

The singer stated that he had to buy money so that he can pay for a visa fee at an embassy.

He wrote, ” Oooh!!! I buy money today!! Just because I have to pay for a certain visa fee in an embassy and it has to be paid in cash.

” Joke apart, I bought 40k with 70k. Aahhhh!!!!!!!! Naija breaking new records.”

https://instagram.com/stories/iamkingrudy/3039615778626057952?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY=