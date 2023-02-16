Naira Scarcity: Tinubu Asks Youths To Not Engage In “Destructive Protests”

Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has lamented the ugly scenes of violence that has trailed the Naira redesign policy and its attendant currency scarcity which has generated a wave of anger across the land.

In a personally signed statement issued Wednesday night in Abuja, Tinubu said he was saddened by reports of violent protests in parts of the country especially in Delta, Oyo, Kwara and Edo states.

“In Delta, there were reports of arson and destruction of bank branches.

“I sympathise with all Nigerians who are going through the pains of not being able to get money from banks and ATM points to meet their basic daily needs. I also sympathize with the banks for being victims of the CBN currency redesign policy.

“Be rest assured that this phase will soon pass away as our governments at both the federal and state levels are working to surmount the current challenges”, he stated.

Tinubu noted that with the Supreme Court reaffirming its order of 8th February on monetary authorities to allow the old and new Naira notes to circulate together, he believes a solution is right on the way and the scarcity of Naira notes will soon be over.

“I am happy to note the various measures being put in place by many of our Governors to cushion the effect of the scarcity of Naira on households.

“I want to appeal to our young people not to take law into their hands through destructive protests.

“We feel your pains and frustration but destroying lives and properties will not solve any problem. Rather, it will only complicate the crisis we have on our hands.

“We must keep the peace and remain calm. Let us not be provoked. Instead, let us cooperate with the government in seeking immediate and lasting solution.

“This difficult time shall soon be over. We must keep hope alive as we move forward to a better, stronger and more prosperous Nigeria of our dream”, he stated.https://www.vanguardngr.com/2023/02/naira-scarcity-we-feel-your-pains-tinubu-counsels-youths/amp/