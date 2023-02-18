Naira Swap: PDP Is Supporting A Policy That’s Wrecking Families – Arewa Group

Revise Cash Swap, Withdrawal Limit Policies–Coalition

Joint Front of Civil Society Organizations of Nigeria (JFCSON) has frowned at the continued support of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the current currency crisis caused by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) which is causing pain and widespread citizens’ anger.

In a statement signed by its national president, Barnabas Bala Yock, JFCSON questioned the rationale for the open support for the unpopular policy by elements of the PDP, including its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

“We find it quite suspicious that at a time when even governors of states controlled by the All Progressives Congress are joining the public outcry against the pains and confusion caused by the CBN’s cashless policy, PDP, supposedly the main opposition party, is totally and openly in support of the policy.

“We recall that the PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar was the first to declare support for the policy and other PDP big names including state governors have now joined him.”

“The PDP support for the anti-people policy that is wreaking families and communities across the country and potentially leading to greater unrest, was busted with the application by the Governors of Bayelsa and Edo, all PDP states, to be joined as defendants against the suit filed by mainly APC governors challenging it at the Supreme Court.

“This, we understand, was the main reason hearing in the case was adjourned to allow time to comply with proper procedure.

“It becomes even more suspicious that most of the PDP governments that are backing the policy are currently battling the consequences of the anger caused by the same policy.

“It therefore appears that the PDP is in some way connected to the alleged sinister device to use the already escalating cash crisis to create an environment that would hinder the conduct of elections in the country,” he said.

He added that it is becoming clearer that CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele who is a product of the PDP inherited by the current APC government is in a grand plot with his colleagues in the PDP and some privileged forces in the administration to scuttle the elections and smooth handover for their personal dubious interests.

https://leadership.ng/naira-redesign-pdps-support-for-cbn-suspicious-arewa-group/

