A Nigerian bank has paid coins to a customer following the scarcity of new Naira notes, IGBERETV has learnt.

A Twitter user shared photo of the coins with the caption;

“Colleague went to the bank. This is the only form of cash they had.”

https://twitter.com/MayeniJones/status/1625491767964622851?t=YexcXSxZ_B2ySFv2D_J_Ag&s=19