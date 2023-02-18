New Naira: Tinubu Didn’t Direct Govs To Disregard Buhari – APC PCC

The All Progressives Congress Campaign Council has debunked reports making the rounds on social media that its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, incited some APC governors to disregard the directive of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.).

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Director of Media and Publicity for the APC PCC, Bayo Onanuga, on Friday night.

While stating that it is fake news being peddled by an online platform (not The PUNCH), Onanuga noted that the alleged information did not emanate from the PCC Adviser on Media and Communications, Mr Dele Alake, as being alleged.

The statement read, “Our attention has been drawn to fake viral news published by the Peoples Gazette, claiming Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate has asked APC governors to ignore President Muhammadu Buhari’s broadcast and enforce the Supreme Court ruling on the recirculation of old naira notes.

“The publication by the platform is fake. Tinubu never issued such an order. Mr Dele Alake, the APC-PCC Adviser on Media and Communications never issued such advisory on behalf of Asiwaju Tinubu.

“The message quoted by Peoples Gazette was being randomly shared on WhatsApp. Mr Alake was not the author. Asiwaju Tinubu has been known, since the currency swap crisis started, to call for calm as the authorities try to find out a solution to the currency crisis. He has offered a six-point suggestion to lessen the anguish our people are facing in trying to get money from the banks.

“He has also held several meetings with President Buhari, his leader, over the matter. It is thus inconceivable and unthinkable that he would instruct APC governors to disregard President Muhammadu Buhari’s order on the currency matter.

“Governors who have so far declared this line of action said clearly that they were acting on the ruling of the Supreme Court, the highest court in the land. Asiwaju has had no influence in this decision.”

While urging the online publication to pull down the story, he called for restraint and the need for verification on the part of journalists before rushing to publish their materials.

