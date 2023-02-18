Newcastle Vs Liverpool 0 – 2 – (Live)

The only team to defeat Newcastle United this season visits St. James’ Park as Liverpool looks to build upon its first Premier League win since December come Saturday afternoon (watch live, 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via Peacock Premium).

Liverpool beat Newcastle 2-1 at Anfield in a controversial seven minutes of stoppage time after the Reds accused the Magpies of time-wasting in a match of two injury-hit sides.

Well, both teams are injury-hit again — this time Newcastle moreso than Liverpool — as the visitors will dodge suspended Bruno Guimaraes for the second time this season.

Liverpool can pull within six points of fourth-place Newcastle with a win, with the hosts looking to move within touching distance of Manchester United.