Niger: PDP’s Isah Liman Kantigi Issues Death Threat To Supporters In Viral Video

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Niger State, Isah Liman Kantigi, has issued a death threat to prospective voters who have the intention to collect his money without voting for him in the general election.

Kantigi made the threat while addressing his supporters in a viral video.

Kantigi was a former Chairman of Edati Local Government Area and the ex-Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to former Governor, Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu.

The PDP candidate was recently in the news after he donated two electricity transformers to Dangana and Duma communities in Lapai.

In November, his growing popularity in Niger State was tested after his candidacy was challenged by an aggrieved party member, Sani Idris Kutigi.

He was, however, affirmed by a Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, as the valid governorship candidate of the PDP for the 2023 governorship elections in Niger.

Justice Zainab Abubakar, in a judgement, dismissed the suit brought by the plaintiff for lacking in merit.

In the 25 seconds viral video trending on social media, the Niger PDP governorship candidate, who was dressed in a white long dress and a cap to match, was captured telling his supporters in English and Hausa languages that dire consequences await anyone who betray him at the poll.

While describing himself as a generous man who looks out for others, Kantigi warned that those who collect his money without reciprocating with votes will be plagued with nightmares, and cold and would eventually die.

He threatened, “If I give you and you spend it, from today, you will be receiving some kind of dream. After receiving the dreams, the next thing is that you will start feeling cold and after that, you will lose your life.

https://punchng.com/niger-gov-candidate-issues-death-threat-to-supporters-in-viral-video/

