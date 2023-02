:

Some relief materials have been donated by the Nigerian community to victims of earthquake in Turkey

The death toll from a magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck on Monday in some parts of Turkey and Syria has risen above 7,100

https://www.facebook.com/206270189411151/posts/pfbid0C1KazjFR9APRH5qLUzhRPKoDRHwaNYpFP92hwz3UwsT53BjEhfSuSBq83q3G3JiZl/?app=fbl