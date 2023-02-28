NNPP Joins PDP, LP To Demand Outright Cancellation Of Election Result

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) on Tuesday asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cancel the 2023 general election.

Rufa’i Alkali, the National Chairman of the NNPP, stated this while addressing a press conference in Abuja.

According to him, Alkali, the elections were characterized by intimidation, voter suppression, and vote buying.

The NNPP chieftain also asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to announce a new date for fresh elections.

Earlier, Datti Baba-Ahmed and Ifeanyi Okowa, vice-presidential candidates of the Labour Party and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), also asked INEC to cancel the general election.

Speaking on Tuesday at a media briefing held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja, they accused INEC of breaching the law by not uploading the election results to its online portal.

They described the elections as “a sham”, and that it was “neither free nor fair”.

