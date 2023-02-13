Noisy Sex: ‘Should I Confront Directly Or Report To The Landlord?’

Hello Guys

I moved to a new apartment early last month, and everything has been fine; a friendly environment, nice amenities and all, but I have only one problem. In our compound, there is a building in front with three and 2-bedroom flats in front of the building my apartment is behind, and it has two rooms and a parlour self-con.

The issue is that the window of my room is directly opposite the window of the bedroom of the people living in the 2-bedroom flat in the building in front. They get a little bit too excited during sex which is like every day and multiple times during the night: yesterday, I entered the house around 9:30 pm, and I noticed they were at it (This one, they didn’t even close their window), They were already done before I slept off like 30 mins later, but they woke me up with their weird noise around 1, and it was on like that for like 1 hour, I managed to sleep, but they started again around 4…..

I don’t know if they are married(because they don’t wear rings or dress like married people), but they are young and live together; alone, but I can’t bear this everyday wailing again. So what do you feel is right? If I tell the landlord to correct them, they will still know I am the one that reported because of the proximity of our apartment, and if I try to reason with the guy, it will be somehow awkward because we are yet to really start greeting ourselves sef.

For the record, I am married and blessed with a child, but my family lives in a different city. I moved here because of a program I am running. I will be spending at least 2 weeks here every month. Our landlord doesn’t stay in the same compound but stays on the same street.