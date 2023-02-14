Nollywood Actress, Maureen Okpoko, Goes Blind

Dear Mother, Tv series actress have gone blind, this was revealed recently by fellow NOLLYWOOD comic actor “Egbeigwe” via his Facebook handle, where a stunning looking Nigerian/Jamiacan, Anambra born Actress, was seen seeking for aid to aid her get better medical aid.

In 2013, she starred in Golden Egg, which also featured Justus Esiri.[2] In a 2015 interview, she revealed that Duplex was the most challenging role she has played. Speaking about what she can’t do in a film, Okpoko has also featured in several Nigerian television series including Dear Mother, Clinic Matters, Neta, University Mafias, Sorrowful Child, Sacrifice the Baby, Red Scorpion, and Baby Oku. In 2015, she acted alongside Majid Michel and Beverly Naya in The Madman I Love.

Okpoko was also one of the cast members in Uche Jombo’s Good Home (2016), which featured Okey Uzoeshi and Seun Akindele. The film plot addressed human trafficking from the Nigerian perspective.

Below is the link to her video, addressing her present situation:

https://fb.watch/iHt81QEGCe/