Obasanjo Lacks Credibility – Sowore Slams Obasanjo For Condemning Poll Result

Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore, has tackled former president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo after he wrote an open letter to President Buhari, asking him to order the cancellation of any result that the credibility is in doubt and order a fresh election in places where elections were disrupted for next Saturday, March 4th 2023, IGBERETV reports.

Reacting to Obasanjo’s letter, Sowore said he has no “credibility” to talk about fraudulent elections, alleging that the former president organised some of the most fraudulent elections during his 8 year tenure as president of Nigeria.

Sowore wrote on his Twitter handle;

“Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has no credibility to talk about fraudulent elections, Ex Pres Obasanjo organised some of the most fraudulent elections during his 8 year tenure as President of Nigeria. He laid the foundation for the shambolic elections that has become Nigeria’s lot now!”

