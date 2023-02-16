Obi Maintains Lead In Anaps Third Presidential Poll

Presidential Election: Peter Obi Maintains Lead In Third Anap Poll

Ahead of the February 25 presidential election, the flag bearer of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has maintained a lead in a third and final nationwide opinion poll commissioned by Anap Foundation and conducted by NOI Polls Limited (NOIPolls).

The result of the fresh poll was released on Wednesday by the President and Founder of Anap Foundation, Atedo Peterside.

The third poll which was concluded in the first half of February 2023 followed two earlier polls carried in September and December 2022.

“For the avoidance of doubt, it is pertinent to mention that the methodology used by NOI polls is almost the exact same methodology that was used in previous presidential polls that they handled for us in 2011, 2015 and 2019,” Anap said in a statement.

“In all those past presidential polls, the front-runner that was identified by our polls ended up winning the elections, irrespective of a rather large percentage of voters who were undecided and/or refused to indicate who their preferred candidate was.

“We have also applied the exact same methodology in our various governorship polls carried out in 2011, 2014, 2015, 2019 and 2022 and the methodology generally held up well.”

https://www.channelstv.com/2023/02/15/presidential-election-peter-obi-maintains-lead-in-third-anap-poll/