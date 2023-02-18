ObIdients Million Man March For Peter Obi In Port Harcourt, Rivers State (Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Pitakwa people on the move!!!

Watch the video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t8ZOpgl_ZAU

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy