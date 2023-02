The Ogun State Government will be revoking the certificate of occupancy, CofO of any corporation or store that rejects old Naira notes from members of the public in the State in exchange for goods and services.

Commercial outlets are hereby reminded that there is an existing court order by the Supreme Court, the apex court in Nigeria, directing that old notes remain legal tender.

https://twitter.com/dabiodunMFR/status/1626581784346632196?t=fT8pJsTlA3DMv3by3swKEw&s=19