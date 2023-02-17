Ogun PDP Crisis: I’m Still In The Governorship Race, Says Sowunmi

The crisis in the Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) took a new turn on Wednesday with a former governorship candidate in the party, Segun Sowunmi, saying he is still in the governorship race.

Sowunmi made the assertion in Abeokuta, the state capital during a day workshop for about 300 ward party mobilisers and collation agents from the 20 local government area of the state ahead of the general election

He added that he had instituted a case at the Supreme Court with the expression of optimism that he would emerge victorious as the governorship candidate of the party in the state.

The PDP stalwart tasked party faithful on unity of purpose, urging them to ensure an overwhelming victory for the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar in the oncoming election.

He however charged party members to go back to the wards and mobilise votes for the party.

Sowunmi also warned them against any form of manipulation during the election, just as he commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the reforms in the electoral processes in the country.

