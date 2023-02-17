Old Naira notes still remain legal tender in Jigawa – Gov Badaru dares Buhari

The Jigawa State Government has said the old naira notes remain legal tender in the state pending the judgment of the Supreme Court.

The state Commissioner for Information, Youths Sports and Culture Bala Ibrahim Mamsa stated this in a statement issued to DAILY POST on Thursday.

According to him “Jigawa State is among the states before the Supreme Court of Nigeria the CBN and the court have issued an order “…restraining the CBN from suspending or determining or ending on the 10th of February, 2023 the time frame within which the now older versions of the 200, 500 and 1000 denominations of the naira may no longer be legal tender pending the hearing and determination of the …. Motion on notice…”

He said Jigawa State Government enjoined its citizens to desist from disobeying the law and causing hardships to the people of the state.

Mamsa stated that it has come to the government’s notice that some individuals and corporate bodies in the state are rejecting the now old N200, N500, and N1000 notes.

He said the government would take action against anyone found rejecting the old naira notes.

The commissioner, however, advised the general public to report any trader or business organizations that refused to accept the N200, N500, and N1000 notes as legal tender in Jigawa State to the nearest appropriate authorities.

https://dailypost.ng/2023/02/16/old-naira-notes-still-remain-legal-tender-in-jigawa-gov-badaru-dares-buhari/