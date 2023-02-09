One Dies, 20 Escape From Multiple Crash On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (Photos)

One person has been reportedly dead, one sustained injury while 20 people escaped unhurt in a multiple crash that occurred around Kara bridge on Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The crash according to Ogun State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Mr Ahmed Umar involved Seven vehicles with registration numbers RSH492XE a Toyota sienna, MUS479HE A TOYOTA CAMRY CAR, FGG685XY TOYOTA HIACE BUS , FST907HK LEXUS SUV, FST904 HK , LEXUS SUV, A TOYOTA LAND CRUISER WITH NO REGISTRATION ON IT AND A MACK TRUCK.

Mr Umar who noted that the rescue operation was carried out by FRSC operatives and other sisters organization said the suspected cause of the multiple crash was brake failure on the part of the truck.

He said the injured victim had been taken to Accident Emergency centre, ojota for medical attention while the corpse of the deceased was taken away by the Hausa community for burial according to Islamic rites.

The Sector Commander advised motorists especially the articulated vehicles to always put their vehicles in order to avoid such incident and do some vehicle parade check before embark on any trip to detect any fault.