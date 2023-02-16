Opinion: APC Is Nigeria’s Number One Problem – Oyewole Michael

“I Will Continue With Buhari’s Legacies” – Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Nigeria’s external debt increased by 291 percent while domestic debt grew by 86 percent. The Country’s debt burden is #30.72 trillion, and the APC plans to borrow an additional #8.4 trillion. 133 million Nigerians became multinationally poor. The Country’s unemployment rate rose to 33.3% — highest in over 13 years. The Country’s inflation rate hits a new 17-year high of 20.77%.

Corruption and its practices became all time high. The Country ranks 154 out of 180 countries in Corruption Perceptions Index. Education received no priority. The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has gone on cumulative strike days of 584 days in this APC regime. This is the longest since the creation of Nigeria

Nigerians witnessed unimaginable insecurity. Over 600 Local Government Areas have experienced deadly attacks, kidnappings, and violent killings. More than one billion Naira paid in ransom. Our economy went into recession thrice. The Country’s economy moved from being the best in Africa, and third growing economy in the world to become a shattered and unsustainable economy.

[b]Nigerians are now using Naira to purchase Naira so as to be able to buy goods and services in Naira. Nigerians are experiencing unprecedented hardship, pain, hunger, and even losing loved ones over their inability to access their legitimate monies. This is caused by the poorly implemented monetary policies of the APC government. [/b]Nigerians cannot easily purchase premium motor spirit, PMS (Petrol). A litre of petrol now sells for between #250 and #700. Since 2022, motorist now sleep at filling stations. Recall, Over 100 million liters of fuel was imported into the country, were said to be adulterated, containing high methanol quantities. A lot of cars were damaged as a result of the negligence of the APC led regime.

Oyewole Michael is a public commentator and political analyst, he writes from Ado-Ekiti.