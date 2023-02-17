Oshiomhole Appealing To Nigerians To Avoid Protest Over New Naira Design Policy

Throwback Video Of When Oshiomhole Appealed To Nigerians To Avoid Protest/Riots Over New Naira Design (Video)

Without a doubt, Nigeria has been experiencing hard times as a result of the new Naira policy, which has caused the currency to become scarce and prevented the majority of citizens from having direct access to their cash in the banks.

It is regrettable that a few days ago, some Nigerians decided to take matters into their own hands and stage riots and street protests in a number of states. As a result, banks were destroyed, and in some cases, people even lost their lives.

This was the exact moment on February 6th at a campaign rally in Auchi when Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole, a former governor of Edo State and the APC’s deputy director general of its presidential campaign council, pleaded with Nigerians not to be incited to take to the streets and protest or vandalise public or private property.

The video totally exonerates Adams Oshiomhole of any responsibility for the crises that have resulted from the policy, which Nigerians feel lacks a human face.

