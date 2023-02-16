Oshiomhole In Benin City Despite Arrest Order Issued By Obaseki (Video)

Oshiomhole Seen In Benin City Despite Dummy Arrest Order Issued By Obaseki(Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QpxaNz-vhko

This is the very moment Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole was sighted in Benin City today February 16th.

Recall that yesterday, Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki accused Oshiomhole of being behind the Benin City protest that resulted in the destruction of banks due to the scarcity of the Naira.

Oshiomhole is now in Benin City, where he claims he is not hiding and that it is not his fault that Obaseki has been abandoned by the people to the point where they refuse to listen to him.

He finds it amusing that he has been out of the state for four days and yet he can be accused of controlling such a large gathering, implying that they have cast a vote of no confidence in Obaseki.

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/oshiomhole-seen-in-benin-city-despite-dummy-arrest-order-issued-by-obasekivideo/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QpxaNz-vhko