Oshiomhole Intervenes As Tinubu Throws Hands In Air At Rivers Rally (Video/Pix)

Former Edo state governor, Adam Oshiomhole, on Wednesday, came to the rescue of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has he left netizens rattled following another gaffe during his presidential rally in Rivers.

Tinubu rattled social media users when he threw up his hands during the recitation of the national anthem.

The APC flagbearer was seen holding up the staff with two hands as soon as the announcer instructed everyone to stand up for the national item.

While others in his entourage, including the APC vice-presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima and Oshiomhole stood attentively for the anthem as norm requires, it was only Tinubu that unconsciously acted otherwise.

Noticing the massive blunder by Mr Tinubu, Mr Oshiomhole had to intervene by tapping him to return Tinubu back to consciousness and subsequently turn his hands downward.

This is the latest episode of blunders by Mr Tinubu since the APC presidential campaign train began travelling the states across the federation.

Source- https://gazettengr.com/oshiomhole-intervenes-as-tinubu-throws-hands-in-air-for-national-anthem-in-port-harcourt/