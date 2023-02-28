Oshiomhole Leads Rally With Shouts Of “Jagaban” (Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Jagaban, Jagaban : That Wild Moment Oshiomhole Wowed The Crowd With Shouts Of Jagaban (Video)
Jagaban, Jagaban : That Wild Moment Oshiomhole Wowed The Crowd With Shouts Of Jagaban (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=McRjENlGwNs

I’m sure the news has spread throughout the nooks and crannies that the APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Contrary to popular belief that Tinubu is unpopular with the majority of Nigerians, this video proves them all wrong.

So, this is Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole doing what he knows how to do best, gingering the masses on the side of TRUTH.

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/jagaban-jagaban-that-wild-moment-oshiomhole-wowed-the-crowd-with-shouts-of-jagaban-video/

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy