Oshiomhole Leads Rally With Shouts Of “Jagaban” (Video)

Jagaban, Jagaban : That Wild Moment Oshiomhole Wowed The Crowd With Shouts Of Jagaban (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=McRjENlGwNs

I’m sure the news has spread throughout the nooks and crannies that the APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Contrary to popular belief that Tinubu is unpopular with the majority of Nigerians, this video proves them all wrong.

So, this is Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole doing what he knows how to do best, gingering the masses on the side of TRUTH.

