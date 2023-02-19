Oshiomhole Lists Reasons Why Tinubu Is The “Best Presidential Material” (Video)

Nigeria Decides : Oshiomhole List Reasons Why Tinubu Is The Best Presidential Material (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E-75yQxu6hg

Adams Oshiomhole, the deputy director general of the APC presidential campaign council, has been putting a lot of effort into promoting Tinubu’s candidature in Edo State.

The former Edo State governor has continued his ward-by-ward campaign for all APC candidates in the forthcoming general elections, and he was in ward 5 at Dagbala community in Akoko Edo yesterday.

Oshiomhole, who had previously been welcomed with a level of fanfare that would have made the Calabar Festival organisers envious, outlined some of the main reasons why Tinubu is the most qualified candidate to run for president among the front-runners.

Oshiomhole spoke on how Tinubu transformed the lot of Areas boys in Lagos into entrepreneurs and creative individuals, lifting them out of the gutters and transforming them into productive human beings by reforming them.

Oshiomhole spoke about Tinubu and his ideas of true Federalism, where he created more LCDAs in Lagos despite stiff opposition from the Federal Government under Obasanjo, and he stood firm, making Lagos a financially prudent state that has grown from a meagre 600 million monthly revenue to over 60 billion monthly revenue today.

He recounted how Tinubu was able to control the Atlantic Ocean surge that threatened a portion of Lagos, and how as a result, Lagos Island and Eko Atlantic are now among Africa’s most beautiful destinations.

Oshiomhole addressed the privatisation of electricity and the deceptive objectives behind the fraudulent arrangement brokered by the PDP, stating that Tinubu would put an end to estimated billing and ensure that the operators of the Discos’ would pay for the atrocities committed thus far on Nigerians.

This is the entire video clip of Oshiomhole speaking on Tinubu’s plans for Nigerians in Akokoedo, Edo North.

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/nigeria-decides-oshiomhole-list-reasons-why-tinubu-is-the-best-presidential-material-video/