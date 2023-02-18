Oshiomhole Stops His Motorcade To Dance With Elderly Women In Igarra (Video)

All 4 Tinubu: Moment Oshiomhole Stopped His Motorcade To Dance With Elderly Women @ Igarra

If seeing these videos doesn’t make you smile, you should probably get checked out by a doctor to see if you need to take happiness-enhancing medication or a hate-relieving drug.

Regardless of politics, those who are familiar with Adams Oshiomhole can witness to the fact that he is not just a generous giver but also a champion for the common citizen.

This particular clip, which is bringing smiles to people’s faces, was captured on Oshiomhole’s way back from his ward to ward campaign in Igarra, and it occurred in Ward 5@ Ojah.

This was the fantastic moment Oshiomhole stopped his motorcade to celebrate with several elderly women who stepped out of their homes to wave him goodbye as he headed on his way back.

It was not only a touching moment, but also a time of renewed hope, that indeed, the people’s advocate is about to go to Abuja and do what he knows how to do best, ADVOCATE FOR THE COMMON MAN.

They danced and danced with Oshiomhole, hugged him, and were overjoyed to see the comrade.

Pay attention to the fact that Oshiomhole repeated this scene not once, not twice, not three times, not four times, but six times. The videos have been combined into one.

Dem no dey buy street credibility, Oshiomhole has never bought a single vote in his career, from his days as a labour activist through his governorship run to his stint as the National Chairman of the APC, Oshiomhole has never lost an election in which he was a candidate.

