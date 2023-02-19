Oshiomhole Urges Nigerians To Shun Riots, Denounces Naira Swap Policy

Don’t Go And Riot – Oshiomhole Tells Nigerians, Distances Self From Buhari’s Broadcast

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2rO3aiAYigY

Adams Oshiomhole, the deputy director general of the APC presidential campaign council, has come out publicly once more to criticise the President’s broadcast and the CBN policy that invalidates the 500 and 1000 Naira bills.

Oshiomhole, who mourned the hardships, challenges, and deaths caused by this policy, which aims to derail the electoral process by postponing elections, stated that it must be revealed, resisted, and defeated.

Oshiomhole urged with Nigerians not to riot, but rather to bear the hardships.

He also asserts that the Supreme Court decision is final and that even the President must abide by its rules,here is the video where Adams Oshiomhole claims that the Supreme Court’s position supersedes that of the President and the Central Bank of Nigeria.

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/dont-go-and-riot-oshiomhole-tells-nigerians-distances-self-from-buharis-broadcast/