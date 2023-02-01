Osun Tribunal: I Didn’t Forge My Certificate, School Made Mistake – Adeleke

Against the backdrop of a ruling by the Osun State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal nullifying his election, Governor Ademola Adeleke has dismissed claims that he forged his school certificate.

Adeleke, in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, on Tuesday, maintained that he didn’t forger his certificate, adding that rather, his school made a mistake.

His dismissal comes from the Tribunal’s judgement that the All Progressives Congress, APC and its candidate in the July 16, 2022 governorship election, Adegboyega Oyetola, proved a case of forgery against Adeleke.

The governor however denied the claim, saying it was the school that made an error.

The statement reads partly, “We seek to clarify a very sinister component of the Kangaroo judgement on Osun Governorship election. Governor Ademola Adeleke did not forge any certificate or testimonial.

“The Issue of forgery has to do with an error on school testimonial which bear Osun instead of Oyo state. Osun State was part of Oyo State when Governor Adeleke completed his high school education in 1981.

“The issuing school testified before Court of Appeal in 2018, that it was their error, which has nothing to do with Governor Adeleke. The Court of Appeal ruled that there was no forgery and exonerated Governor Adeleke of any forgery.”

According to the statement, the public should know that the governor did not forge this testimonial or any certificate.

The spokesman added that the claim is an attempt to damage Adeleke’s reputation.

"The Tribunal Chairman should explain how he arrived at his opinion when the Court of Appeal has cleared Governor Adeleke of any forgery," he said.