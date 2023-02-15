Oyebanji launches Ekiti Digital Skill Academy, distributes computer Laptops to 100 youths

… As he restates commitment to wealth creation, shared prosperity

The Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji on Tuesday, launched Ekiti State Digital Skill Academy, restate his administration’s commitment to wealth creation and shared prosperity.

Speaking during the program launch and beneficiary orientation at the conference hall of the Governor’s Office, Ado Ekiti, the Governor said, making job creation and youth development number one of his administration’s 6point agenda is a pointer that his administration was particular about youth development.

The Governor who said about 500 Youths would be given laptops and other technology devices to facilitate their learning process for the next one year of their intensive training express confidence that through right knowledge and digital skill, vocational education, small and medium scale development, sport development and entertainment, Ekiti youth can get to any level in life and become financially independent.

“As a people, you determine how much you go in life and you determine the height you want to reach, you can chose your own game and the speed at which you play the game, the fact that you are here in Ekiti State does not make you a second class citizen, I say no to that and we have brought everything to your door step” said the Governor.

Speaking further, the Governor explained that Ekiti people were known to be educated, intelligent and home of professors hence it must translate such compliments to wealth creation and not poverty which is why Ekiti Knowledge Zone was design based on the peculiarity of Ekiti people.

“The Ekiti knowledge zone was design based on the fact that we realize our own peculiarity as a people, they called Ekiti the state of intellectual, if a people are intelligent and knowledgeable they cannot be poor, so if we are known to be educated, intelligent, home of professors, then the thesis should be wealth creation and not poverty.” The Governor asserted.

While thanking the Meta and tech4Dev for partnering Ekiti State Government, Oyebanji urged the beneficiaries to maximize the advantage of the digital skills for legitimate jobs and poverty eradication.

Speaking earlier, the Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Mr Akin Oyebode, who thanked the Governor for this giant stride said the programme was a fulfillment of Governor Oyebanji’s campaign promises of shared prosperity for the people of the state.

Oyebode then hinted that the beneficiaries would be paid throughout the 12 months of their training as they would also be fixed for jobs at the completion of the programme.

In the same vein, the representative of Meta, Mr. Emeka Okafor and Tech4Dev, Mr. Joel Ogunsola in their separate goodwill messages commended Ekiti State Government for the initiative and charged the beneficiaries to give the training every seriousness it deserves.

Omolade Omotade, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries expressed her appreciation to the Governor for the opportunity and promised to maximize the opportunity to better their lives.

Also at the event were the Head of Service, Barrister Bamidele Agbede, Commissioner for Education Dr. Kofoworola Aderiye, Special Adviser on Governance Mr. Seun Fakuade.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0zLL9sX9M9GeKzRsozvUSE8TuV41nqSCEGmMUhrZn2P3Bfgr7vHM9aQbg5WYgbRXnl&id=100069437032705&mibextid=Nif5oz